Two more arrests for drink driving

Written by YGTV Team on 21 December 2021 .

Two more drivers have been arrested for drink-driving related offences in the last 24 hours – with both drivers almost four times over the legal limit.

This now brings the total of drivers arrested for drink driving offences to four since Sunday.

These arrests come during the RGP’s Christmas campaign in which Roads Policing Officers are urging drivers not to get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the first incident yesterday (Monday), a worried member of the public notified officers that a woman’s manner of driving was concerning him on Line Wall Road.

On spotting the car, officers stopped it and spoke to the female driver, who was unsteady on her feet, slurring her words and smelt of alcohol.

She then blew 130ug on the road side breath test – almost four times the legal limit of 35 micrograms (ug) of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

The local woman, 59, was then arrested for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

In the second incident just after 3am this morning, the RGP Control Room received a report of a road traffic collision involving a car in Dudley Ward Tunnel.

On police arrival, the vehicle had left the area, where stones and rocks were scattered across the road.

A search of the area found a vehicle in the area of Europa Point, where a local man, 39, who was slurring his words, was attempting to change the rear tyre of his car.

He then blew 132ug on the road side breath test and was also arrested for Driving with Alcohol Concentration over Limit.

A spokesman for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “First of all, thanks to the member

of the public for helping us get an irresponsible driver off the road before she hurt someone. The last thing we want, especially at Christmas time, is someone who gets behind the wheel whilst under the influence who ends up killing themselves or other innocent people.

“You simply cannot combine alcohol and driving. We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.”

If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, they can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies – you could help save someone’s life.