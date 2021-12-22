Christmas Wages for Britannia Members Funded by Unite the Union

Written by YGTV Team on 22 December 2021 .

Unite the union says it would like to thank the general public on behalf of its members taking strike action at Britannia Premium Cleaning for the “support and solidarity” continuously being shown and at the same time update the community on the dispute.

A statement continued: “Yesterday, Unite the Union was notified by Britannia Premium Cleaning Management that if our members do not cease the industrial action they would not get paid.

“This reaction was on the back of Unite proposing for the appointment of an independent review of the job specifications and for an evaluation process to be undertaken, in order to establish the value of the role and for a pay audit to be similarly conducted independently. Even though this would not necessarily guarantee the equalisation of wages.

“This was to be undertaken on a timely basis, coupled with the withdrawal of the threat to stop payment of our members engaged in industrial action.

“Britannia Management agreed with the proposed way forward on the proviso that industrial action was lifted. This position was presented to our membership, who voted unanimously to continue with the strike action until such time as the employer agrees to enter into meaningful wages negotiations, as they have lost all trust in their employer.

“Unite the Union will now be paying our members’ wages for the week ending 24th December and the week ending the 31st December 2021 in order for them to enjoy the Christmas festivities with their children and families as they deserve.”