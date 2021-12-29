Childline Launches New Logo And Website

Written by YGTV Team on 29 December 2021 .

Childline Gibraltar have launched their new website www.childline.gi and new logo in their 15th Anniversary Year. Both of these have been modernized to reflect the Charity’s constant pursuit to remain relevant and appropriate to children and young people in the modern era.

A statement continued: “The logo icon has moved away from the corded handset phone which was widely accepted when the Charity was formed in 2006. Today, children and young people would more widely recognize the ‘communication’ icon as the corded phone is no longer used in households. In addition, this move reflects the changed nature in which Childline’s Helpline is accessed. When the Charity began 15 years ago, the phone line was the only medium in which the Helpline can be contacted. Now children and young people can still contact us via our freephone 8008, but they can also text us on 58008288 (free on WhatsApp), by live chat on www.childline.gi and by email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The charity’s ability to adapt to the modern times and shifting patterns of the way young people communicate is key to their success. Whereas in 2006, 100% of all contacts on the Helpline where on the phone, currently 95% of all our contacts on the Helpline are text-based using texts, live chat or email.”

For more information about Childline, check out their new website www.childline.gi