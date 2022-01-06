Sixteenth Cultural Exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2022 .

An online event with Miss Jayne Wink, Chairperson of Caring for Gibraltar, and trustee of Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust will take place on Tuesday 11th January at 6pm Gibraltar time, on the Strait of Gibraltar Association Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/GibraltarAssociation

A spokesperson said: “In conjunction with our cultural exchange between Gibraltar and Morocco, the Strait of Gibraltar Association in partnership with Gibraltar Morocco Business Association is pleased to announce the live streaming of an interview with Miss Jayne Wink. Massage Therapist, former Civil Servant in the Department of Labour and Social Security, expert child mediator, and safeguarding children, Chairperson of Caring for Gibraltar Trust, and trustee of Strait of Gibraltar Association Trust. We will have a discussion with Miss Jayne Wink then our host Mr. Henry Sacramento will be accepting questions from the general public to be put live to Jayne.”