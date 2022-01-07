Teenager Remanded in Prison

07 January 2022

A teenager has been remanded in prison this afternoon after pleading not guilty in the Juvenile Court to a burglary at the International Police Association Club.

The burglary was discovered by staff at the IPA when they arrived for work just before 9am yesterday morning.

On police arrival, detectives noted that a door had been forced open and that there was significant damage within the club.

In addition, an electronic till had been extensively damaged and was missing around £50.

A few hours later, the 17-year-old local male was arrested on suspicion of Burglary, interviewed and charged for court.