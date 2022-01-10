Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Gibraltar 2021

The Sovereign Art Foundation recently announced the winners of the inaugural SAF Students Prize, Gibraltar 2021.

A statement from the Sovereign Art Foundation Gibraltar follows below:

The winner of the Judge’s Prize is India Borge, with her oil painting A Woman’s Form. India wins £800 and £2,000 for her school.

The winner of the Public Vote Prize was Sofia Hillman Rota with her mixed media collage, Multi-Pomegranates. Sofia wins £400 and £1,000 for her school.

The winner of the Hassan Prize was Nicole Zinovev, with her painting Morning Raindrops. Nicole wins £300, and £300 for her school.

The Arts Society Gibraltar Prize winner was awarded to a student aged 11 – 14, who wasn’t shortlisted, as voted by Sovereign Staff and representatives from the Arts Society Gibraltar. This was awarded to Chaya Bitan for her piece Nature Reserve and she won £250.