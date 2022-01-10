Public reminded dog fouling carries £250 fine

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2022 .

The Ministry of the Environment says it is concerned at the “continued problem of irresponsible dog fouling, including on beaches.”

A statement continued: “Some dog owners are still not picking up, and disposing of in bins, after their dogs. This is an environmental hazard, an eyesore and spoils our public environment for responsible dog owners and other members of the public who use these amenities during the winter, especially children.

“The Environmental Protection & Research Unit, responsible for patrolling our coastline, is saddened to find filled dog bags strewn all over, including on the beach. This is irresponsible and if enforcement officers catch perpetrators in the act, can incur an on the spot fine, or prosecution, under the Litter Control Act 1991.

“Alternatively, members of the public are encouraged to contact the Environmental Agency on 20070620 about dog fouling concerns. Information from the public on this can be used to add to the target areas sampled by the Agency. The Agency collects samples from identified hotspots for DNA identification of the dog and can fine the owner £250 under the Animals Rules 2004.

“Dog owners are also reminded that the registration of dogs is a legal requirement and renewal of the yearly licences is due by the end of this month, January 2022. The Ministry thanks the public for their cooperation and continued care and responsibility over their pets.”