A year into Operation Freedom, Government urges people to “get a booster now”

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2022 .

Today marks exactly a year since the first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 was administered in Gibraltar. This was the beginning of Operation Freedom, which to date has administered 108,577 doses of the vaccine to residents and cross-frontier workers.

A statement continued: “Operation Freedom is central to Gibraltar’s COVID-19 response and recovery. Its success is thanks in large part to the dedicated teams of staff, from the clinical teams to the cross-section of public servants providing operational support, whose tireless efforts have made it possible. Many continuously go over and above the call of duty, working long hours on top of their normal shifts, and Gibraltar owes them a debt of gratitude.

“Operation Freedom is still underway as the vaccination for COVID-19 is rolled out to different groups. The booster vaccination programme remains the biggest operational strand of this, and all eligible individuals are strongly encouraged to take up the offer. Clinics will be available every evening this week from 5:00pm to 8:30pm at the Primary Care Centre. Access will be via the main entrance to St Bernard’s Hospital.

“Anyone who has not already done so can register their interest for a booster at this link:

https://www.gha.gi/pfizerbooster/

Director of Nursing, Sandra Gracia, said: ‘Nurses have been at the core of Operation Freedom since the beginning, and continue to go over and above the call of duty to vaccinate Gibraltar against COVID-19. Many will work extra hours at the vaccine clinic on top of their existing shifts. Student nurses were drafted in to administer vaccines after competently and effectively undertaking the appropriate training, and I commend them for their professionalism and commitment. Operation Freedom has been unprecedented in Gibraltar’s history and each one of these nurses is an asset to their profession.’

Minister for Health and Care, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘A year after the first dose was administered, vaccination remains the best possible means of protection against COVID-19. The virus is spreading quickly through our community and it is important that we keep immunity up through these winter months. Our nurses and administrative staff are working round the clock to make vaccines available to everyone who wants one. Please take up the offer if you haven’t already to protect yourself, your loved ones and the GHA.’

Pics: Above: The COVID-19 vaccination team photographed at Elderly Residential Services on 10th January 2021

Below: GHA nursing staff ready to start the first day of vaccinations at the public vaccination centre, photographed on 11th January 2021.