Chief Minister expresses condolences following death of European Parliament President

Written by YGTV Team on 11 January 2022 .

The Government says it is “deeply saddened” to learn of the death of the President of the European Parliament, Mr David Sassoli.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has this afternoon written to the President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von de Leyen expressing the condolences of the Government of Gibraltar on the passing of her friend and colleague, Mr Sassoli.

In his letter, the Chief Minister reflected on the excellent work done by Mr Sassoli throughout the pandemic and said that this will be a legacy for which he will be remembered for many years to come.