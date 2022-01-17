Changes To CTB Communications With Parents Of Primary School Pupils

Written by YGTV Team on 17 January 2022 .

The Contact Tracing Bureau (CTB) will be amending their procedures for contact tracing within schools as calls to the elderly, vulnerable and health care workers are being prioritised. Parents will be receiving letters from CTB via school platforms to indicate their child’s exposure to a positive case of COVID-19.

A statement from the Government follows below:

Positive cases will continue to receive initial notification via an SMS text message and are encouraged to complete both online forms as instructed. CTB will endeavour to call all new cases within the isolation period.

The public are reminded that pupils under 18 who are close contacts and who are in full time education are not required to self-isolate, if asymptomatic. However, if they become symptomatic (a new cough, high temperature, loss of or change in sense of smell or taste) 111 is to be contacted immediately. Parents are encouraged to follow the guidance in the letter provided and avoid contacting CTB unnecessarily as currently experiencing high demand.





