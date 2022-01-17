Gibraltar Sustainable Awards 2022

17 January 2022

The Nautilus Project will be hosting the 4th consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards in collaboration with the GFSB. The theme this year will be Conserve What Our Children Deserve.

A statement from the Nautilus Project follows below:

We are on the lookout for local businesses, organisations, charities and clubs that have implemented the highest number of green initiatives including minimising their carbon and plastic footprints.

The following categories will apply:

Flora and Fauna

Energy Conservation

Water Conservation

Waste Management

Environment

Pollution and Climate Change

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.

Implemented Energy Saving practices.

Cutback on single use plastics.

Recycling within workplace.

Reduction in CO2 emissions.

Sustainability within the workplace.

Prizegiving ceremony is set for World Energy Efficiency Day observed on October 5th.

Deadline for entries is: Wednesday 31st August 2022 (end of the working day)

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. on or before the above date.

We look forward to receiving your submissions.

