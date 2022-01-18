SNAG Donates ‘Abilities In Me’ Book Range To Local Primary Schools

Written by YGTV Team on 18 January 2022 .

SNAG has donated a range of children's books written by Gemma Keir to all lower and upper primary schools. The books make up the ‘Abilities In Me’ Collection which focuses on “a range of conditions in a positive way, reinforcing the abilities in persons with certain diagnoses rather than focusing on disability.”

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG has started the year continuing their work on a new Initiative which we kicked off towards the end of last year for Special Educational Needs to support all children with additional needs within our HMGOG schools. We have continued our dialogue with the Professionals on the ground and donated key learning resources to support children with additional learning needs to every school setting in Gibraltar.

In addition to this, and keeping in line with our commitment of raising awareness within our community, SNAG has donated a range of children's books to all lower and upper primary school settings. This wonderful range of books are written by Gemma Keir and make up the ‘Abilities In Me’ Collection. This collection of books focus on a range of conditions in a positive way, reinforcing the abilities in persons with certain diagnoses rather than focusing on disability. The books range from Autism, ADHD, Type 1 Diabetes, Down Syndrome to 22 q Deletion and many more.

SNAG’s mission is to help educate pupils in school’s with these books and other similar resources which will help to bring inclusion into children's capabilities in literature, acceptance, and positivity. Creating awareness from a young age will have its benefits for the whole of the community. Educating children about disability and Special Needs will not only promote inclusion for students but encourages kindness and empathy amongst the student body. The feedback we have received from the schools has been extremely positive, and many schools plan to use these books in their assemblies, for example. SNAG will also make a donation of these books to the John Mackintosh Library to add to their collection.





