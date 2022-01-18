GHA Theatre Moves To Amber And John Ward Visits Restricted

The GHA operating theatre has today moved to Amber alert status as there are a number of cases of COVID-19 among operating theatre staff.

St Bernard’s Hospital alert status is reviewed depending on the impact COVID-19 has on its operational capability.

This means that routine operations will be cancelled whilst urgent, emergency and time- sensitive operations will proceed as planned. This status will be reviewed at the end of the week.

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to apologise in advance to anyone who has their surgery cancelled at short notice. There is no need for patients to enquire as the GHA will contact those that are affected. The GHA therefore kindly asks that patients not to call to ask about their own surgery; we will call those affected by any cancellation.

JOHN WARD

In related news, following the advice of Director of Public Health advice, GHA’s Gold Command which met on 14th January 2022 have, with regret, made the difficult decision to stop visits to John Ward in St Bernard’s Hospital. This is in order to safeguard patients against the current high incidence of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and visitors testing positive following patient contact.

A statement continued: “This decision has not been taken lightly and has been a collective decision by clinical professionals and Public Health advice to ensure that the measure is appropriate and proportionate to the current circumstances.

“The reinstatement of visits to John Ward will be evaluated on a daily basis and held under constant review against the incidence of the positive cases in the community.

“Families are reminded that they are able to contact patients and receive updates by calling and asking for John Ward on 20079700. There are also iPad’s available for patients to speak directly to their loved ones.

“Additionally, the GHA takes this opportunity to reassure the public that the rigorous swabbing and screening program continues to operate for both staff members and visitors entering St Bernard’s Hospital and we continue to do our utmost best to maintain a safe environment for the patients in our care.

“Finally, the GHA would like to thank all John Ward patients and their families for their understanding and cooperation in this matter.”