Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeants’ Workshop

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2022 .

As part of their structured development, four of the recently promoted Gibraltar Defence Police Sergeants - Sgt Ryan Casciaro, Sgt Kimberley Beer, Sgt Sean Cawood and Sgt Jansen Guy - completed a workshop outlining the requirements needed to complete their Work Based Development (WBD) portfolio.

In undertaking this work, the officers support the GDP attainment of the UK Policing Standards expected by the College of Policing.

The completed portfolio, which consists of eight separate units, covers the areas that a sergeant is expected to deal with, from supervising responses to incidents and investigations, to developing their knowledge of leadership and management to ensure policing standards are maintained. The WBD includes the need to conduct research alongside practical activities and follows a syllabus developed in the UK.

When complete, the portfolio of evidence demonstrates the individual development of the sergeants and supports the reputation of the GDP as a professional Police Force protecting the MOD and the public in Gibraltar.

Chief of Police, Rob Allen said: “The rank of sergeant is the most critical in any police force. We are investing in training and developing our newly promoted officers to better equip them as leaders. The portfolio work that they complete during their probationary period is an essential part of their development.”