GHA Director General: Zero tolerance for abusive behaviour towards staff

Written by YGTV Team on 19 January 2022 .

The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, says he is “saddened and disappointed” by recent acts of aggression directed towards GHA staff. The Mid Town COVID-19 testing facility, Elderly Residential Services and Accident and Emergency have all reported multiple incidents of verbal abuse and threatening behaviour by members of the public in recent weeks. The GHA says it will continue to enforce its zero tolerance policy towards “such repugnant acts.”

A statement continued:

“Any incidences of aggression towards GHA staff will be reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police for investigation.

Elderly Residential Services have reported incidents of harassment of residents and abuse of staff by members of the public who did not want to comply with COVID-19 mitigation measures. ERS will always prioritise the safety and wellbeing of residents and staff in enforcing these measures.

“Accident and Emergency, where last night staff were verbally abused and threatened over waiting times, is for life-saving emergency treatment. Members of the public are urged to use GHA resources effectively. This will result in quicker and more effective care in non- emergency situations whilst enabling A&E emergency clinicians to treat the sickest patients in a timely and holistic manner.

“Please use the GHA properly and responsibly. A&E is for emergency life-saving care. For everything else, other services are available:

- The Primary Care Centre continue to offer both face-to-face and telephone consultations. A GP should be the first port of call for any health concerns.

- Call 111 in a Mental Health crisis or for advice on COVID-19 symptoms

The GHA Director General, Dr Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘GHA staff are working tirelessly on the frontline of a global pandemic. They deserve to be thanked and applauded every day just as they were at the height of lockdowns. GHA staff work to save lives and provide a service to the public, and abusive language and behaviour directed towards them will never be tolerated. All incidents will be reported to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

‘The public’s frustration with COVID-19 mitigation measures and waiting times is understandable, but this can’t be taken out on the staff who are working hard to provide the best service possible at this time of high demand. Indeed, there are ways to help by using GHA services properly and responsibly. Only use Accident and Emergency for emergency or life- threatening conditions, and utilise other means of accessing advice and care for everything else.’

To book an appointment at the Primary Care Centre:

Same day: call 200 52441 between 8:15am and 3:00pm



Emergency evening clinic: call 200 52441 between 4:30pm and 7:00pm



Next day: use the MyGHA automated system and call 200 07007 from 6:00pm