Gibraltar Morocco Business Association Congratulates HE Hakim Hajoui

Written by YGTV Team on 20 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Morocco Business Association has sent a message of congratulations to HE Hakim Hajoui on his appointment as the new Ambassador of Kingdom of Morocco to the United Kingdom.

A statement from the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association follows below:

In the message, we have congratulated HE on becoming the new Ambassador that will represent His Majesty the King Mohammed VI King of Morocco. We have also introduced our association and company, and explained the aims of our initiative in Tangier, Morocco.

Duke of Edinburgh International Award was also mentioned in the congratulatory email as we have successfully been accredited as an Independent Award Centre to roll out the international award in Tangier. We have also referred to all the local charities that we are assisting, and finally we have wished him all the best in his efforts to serve the Moroccan community residing in the United Kingdom.





