Royal Gibraltar Regiment And Command Health And Wellbeing Fair

Written by YGTV Team on 21 January 2022 .

Members from across British Forces Gibraltar were invited to attend a free Health and Wellbeing Fair that took place in Devil’s Tower Camp Gymnasium on Wednesday 19th January.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The Health Fair, which was open all morning, aimed to promote the help, advice and support available and to deliver a broad mix of key health messages to serving personnel, their families and LECs to encourage a positive behaviour change.

The event consisted of a variety of free activities, a live cooking demonstration and fitness challenges, as well as displays from Childline Gibraltar, Public Health Gibraltar, SSAFA as well as the Princess Royal Medical Centre, Joint Provost Security Unit, the Community Support Unit, the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, the Catering Team, Joint Physical and Development Unit and the Wellbeing Champions stall led by Wg Cdr Doherty.

WO2 Mark MacLaughlan said: “It was great to see a good turnout at today’s event. The messages delivered to the attendees by the various health professionals were excellent. Many people in the Military are normally focused on the physical layer of health, but there are so many more areas that you need to consider to optimise your health and performance. By promoting these other areas and encouraging positive change, people are more aware of the importance of good all-round health and wellbeing.”



