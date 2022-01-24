COVID-19 Travel Certificates

Written by YGTV Team on 24 January 2022 .

The Director of Public Health is reminding the public that any person traveling abroad who wishes to take a form of proof that they have had COVID-19 may request a copy of their swab results from the Records Department at the GHA by email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The GHA’s Public Health department do not issue recovery certificates, but you may still request proof if you have had COVID-19.

For more information please visit www.healthygibraltar.org