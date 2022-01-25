Digital Skills Classes

25 January 2022

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation says it is "extremely pleased" to have started classes in collaboration with Stewart Harrison and the Gibraltar Digital Skills Foundation for young adults with disabilities to give them further education and training opportunities and a chance to improve their IT skills.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation follows below:

It is already proving to be very successful and productive for the young people participating, who are getting a chance to develop their skills in a positive and tailored learning environment.

Today they are learning the use of micro phone headsets. They are using 'talk to text' on Word which can help students overcome problems with spelling and motor skills.

Lessons are differentiated to each students personal level of understanding and ability.

One of the key articles of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities is equal access to education, life long learning, tertiary, further education and vocational training.

We are committed to ensure that these opportunities exist and that persons with disabilities are able to access learning without discrimination and on an equal basis with others.

We take this opportunity to thank Stewart Harrison and the Digital Skills Academy for this wonderful opportunity!