Gibraltar For Yes Welcomes Abortion Services Data

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2022 .

Gibraltar For Yes says it "welcomes" the data provided by the GHA, "acknowledging the use of the new termination of pregnancy service". The GFY has also highlighted that this data should be "collated and available for confidential audit purposes" but does not "believe that the press reporting on them at intervals is in the public interest".

A statement from Gibraltar For Yes (GFY) follows below:

Gibraltar For Yes (GFY) welcomes the data provided by the GHA, acknowledging the use of the new termination of pregnancy service. We believe it is important for the public to be made aware of this information, to recognise that our collective efforts to amend the law, were meaningful and did indeed have an impact on our community. GFY are delighted to be informed that women in our community were able to access this service and were supported in their decisions. For some, abortion will be the only decision, regardless of the options presented, and this needs to be respected, without judgement or interference. We are delighted to hear from Dr Balachandar, that this is sentiment is being upheld by the GHA and that the service is abiding by best practice guidelines when offering medical terminations, by allowing women to take medications in the privacy and comfort of their own home where it is safe and appropriate to do so. In addition these statistics bear out what medical evidence has shown, that access to timely services leads to terminations being carried out at earlier gestation, which makes them much safer. It also allows for open discussion of all options with professionals, which includes continuation of pregnancies. Finally GFY would also say that although we firmly agree that that this data should be collated and available for confidential audit purposes, going forward, we do not believe that the press reporting on them at intervals is in the public interest. Singling out this data for publication perpetuates the stigma that abortions are a medical procedure different to any other, and furthermore continues to provoke unnecessary division in our community at this time.