Chief Minister to return to work from No. 6 Convent Place tomorrow

Written by YGTV Team on 27 January 2022 .

The Chief Minister will return to work from No. 6 Convent Place tomorrow, Friday 28th January. Following the latest advice from the Director of Public Health, the Chief Minister took two Lateral Flow Tests on days 6 and 7 of his isolation and has tested negative on both tests. Therefore, it is now safe for him to leave self-isolation.

The Chief Minister has been working from home throughout his isolation and has conducted all his meetings virtually.

He said: ‘I am delighted to be able to return to the office tomorrow following my two negative Lateral Flow Tests yesterday and today. Although I have been working from home throughout my COVID-19 isolation period, I am very much looking forward to returning to No. 6 Convent Place and being able to meet people face-to-face again. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have been asymptomatic and feeling well throughout. I would like to take this opportunity to strongly encourage anyone who is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to contact the GHA who will be able to arrange an appointment for their vaccination.’