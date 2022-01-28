Data Protection Day 2022

To commemorate Data Protection Day, the GRA has launched a campaign which includes a series of infographics and a video entitled “Data Protection Boosts the Digital Economy”.

Data Protection Day is an annual event celebrated internationally on 28th January, to raise awareness of the importance of privacy and data protection. This year, to commemorate Data Protection Day, the Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, has launched a campaign which includes a series of infographics and a video entitled “Data Protection Boosts the Digital Economy”

Recent times have seen a change in the way businesses, governments and individuals interact, with transactions increasingly being conducted digitally. This transformation by digital technologies and services to economies worldwide is often referred to as the ‘digital economy’.

The Information Commissioner advises that personal data uses that are detrimental to individuals may also become detrimental to the digital economy, and therefore, if data driven business models are to thrive in a growing ‘digital economy’, data protection should be considered a pre-requisite for their success.

The Campaign, includes -

- A series of infographics that highlight the main developments and trends in the ‘digital economy’, whilst also laying emphasis on the possible risks presented in the digital environment and appropriate safeguards provided by data protection legislation (the “Infographics”).

- An explanatory video that draws attention to the exponential growth in the volumes and types of data processed, and the relationship between data protection and the developing digital economy (the “Video”).

The Infographics and Video have been published on the GRA’s website and shared on the GRA’s social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. The

Information Commissioner encourages the public to help raise awareness by viewing and sharing the social media posts.

For further information, please contact the GRA by telephone on +350 200 74636 or by email using This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .