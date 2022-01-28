Sir Bob Neill MP Updated On Gibraltar Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

The Chair of the Gibraltar Group in Parliament Sir Bob Neill MP met the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister at No 6 Convent Place this morning. He was accompanied by UK Representative Dominique Searle.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This provided an opportunity for Sir Bob to be updated on the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union and other matters of importance.

The meeting took place following the latest public health guidance.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo QC MP, said: “It is great to be able to see Sir Bob back on the Rock as the COVID pandemic starts to recede and travel becomes easier. He is the staunchest supporter ofthe rights ofthe People of Gibraltar and, apartfrom that, also a dear friend of Gibraltar who has the ability to understand the complexity of the some of the issues we face and advocate powerfully alongside us in Westminster on any and all matters. The factthat he is a highly regarded member ofthe governing party lends credibility to any argument he puts forward and that is to our collective benefit! I was therefore very pleased to welcome Sir Bob back to Gibraltar after such a long, COVID induced, absence.”





