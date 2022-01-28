Disability Survey closes on Monday

Written by YGTV Team on 28 January 2022 .

The Ministry of Equality would like to remind the public that the first online Disability Survey that it launched in October 2021 will close on the 31st January. It therefore encourages anyone with a disability, who has not done so already, to take this opportunity to have their say in any matter that affect their daily lives in Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “The aim of the survey is to gather information relating to issues affecting people with disabilities in Gibraltar. The survey can be completed by, or on behalf of, anybody of any age with any disability and it tackles topics such as access to buildings, services, meeting people, support, work, discrimination and abuse.

“The survey software is designed to use logic and will therefore only ask questions that are relevant to each individual based on answers already given in previous questions and skip other questions that are not relevant to that individual. This will make the experience of completing this survey more personal and relevant to each individual. The survey can be accessed from the following link: https://govgibraltar.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_1GJA4yiL9GqPEc6 and is also available on the Ministry of Equality’s webpage: www.gibraltar.gov.gi/departmentequality.

“The Ministry of Equality will use the information collated to form a clearer picture of what issues may need to be addressed and prioritise these accordingly. Key stakeholders and local charities were consulted during the development of the survey. If anyone is unable to complete the survey online or requires assistance to complete it, they should contact the Ministry for Equality on 200 46253 or by sending an e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and staff would be more than happy to assist.”

The Minister for Equality, Samantha Sacramento, said: “We have already got a good response so far, but it is important that we receive as much information as possible and for every individual with a disability to have their say. I would encourage anyone who has not done so already to click on the link provided”.