SNAG Announces New Programmes

Written by YGTV Team on 03 February 2022 .

SNAG has announced it will be collaborating with the Mindspace Project Team to present a 'Fitness and well-being' class. The group has also announced a collaboration with the Learning Hub to provide STEM Education workshops.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

SNAG has been extremely busy these past few weeks and is so pleased to now announce yet another new collaboration with the Mindspace Project Team, “Fitness and well-being”! We approached this wonderful team of people after seeing there excellent work that they are doing with some of the kids and families within the community and together we can been able to come up with an after school session and programme tailored specifically for children with additional needs within mainstream settings who often find access to after school activities overwhelming.

Encouraging children with additional needs to participate in physical activity can help improve balance and endurance, improve their ability to concentrate, provide the stimulation required to assist with more complete development, promote integration with peers and increase their opportunities to socialise. The Mindspace Project provides this opportunity with the added benefits of working through emotional regulation and mindfulness in this holistic programme would can have many positive outcome for young persons. This collaboration and funding from SNAG will ensure that the programme is hopefully a success for these children.

Earlier this week, SNAG also announced another collaboration with the Learning Hub, to provide an after school activity which we are also very excited about! STEM Education workshops which focus on nurturing children’s inner creative thinking, providing safe, supportive environments for children to explore, innovate, take risks and problem solve. Again, these classes have been tailored in consultation with SNAG.

Interested parents should contact SNAG via Email on: specialneedsactiongroup@gmail. com or on 54032155.