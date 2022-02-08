Childline And Gibtelecom Join Forces For Safer Internet Day

Gibtelecom and Childline Gibraltar have joined forces for Safer Internet Day, creating a handy e-guide to help parents keep their children safe when online.

A statement from Gibtelecom and Childline Gibraltar follows below:

Bringing together Gibtelecom’s technology awareness and Childline’s knowledge and expertise the new guide provides simple, straightforward help and advice. Targeted at both parents and children, it highlights potential dangers and offers advice on how to minimise risks when browsing online.

Gibtelecom CEO Noel Burrows said: “In today’s connected world, it’s great that children can learn, socialise and be entertained whilst online. Our tips and advice, aimed at both parents and kids alike, will help keep children safe online.”

Accelerated by the pandemic, young people are increasingly turning to the internet for communication as well as education and fun. Continued awareness of the potential risks and exposure children may come across while online has never been more important.

Caroline Carter, Chief Executive of Childline Gibraltar, said: “The internet is a great place to share information and enjoy ourselves, but we must take every precaution to keep our children safe from the very real dangers online.”

The e-brochure is a featured display on both organisations’ websites. By making it easy to access, they hope to reach many children, parents and families in a fun and inviting way that all can understand and enjoy.

Safer Internet Day is a globally celebrated event on 8th February with the aim of promoting safe and positive use of digital technology amongst young people. Additionally, the event works to inspire a national conversation about using technology responsibly, respectively, critically, and creatively.

To view this collaborative Internet Safety booklet, you can visit www.gibtele.com/personal/broadband/internet-safety and www.childline.gi/info-advice/make- everyday-a-safer-internet-day/.