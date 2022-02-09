Unite Meeting On Public Sector Issues

Written by YGTV Team on 09 February 2022 .

Unite the union’s Public Sector shop stewards met today to discuss the current situation concerning wide ranging Public Sector issues.

This follows on from an essential services shop steward meeting on the same issues held last week. The shop stewards have been briefed on the Public Sector Branch motion submitted to the local executive which includes:



- Public Sector pay freeze that affects all members and the Public Sector at large.



- Depletion of Public Services through natural wastage and not filling vacant posts



- Automation of Public Services.