Disability Society Urges Government To Raise Issue Of EU Recognition Of Parking Badges

Written by YGTV Team on 14 February 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability says it notes with interest the recent release, by Government of a guide in the case of no UK-EU treaty but adds that, unfortunately, there is no mention in said guide on the continued use of local disability parking badges in Spain in the event of no deal.

A statement continued: “In 2020 the Society was in correspondence with the Deputy Chief Minister on this issue. The Disability Society welcomed the view that Gibraltar should, after 31st December 2020, continue to recognise EU issued parking badges. We also hoped that this would lead to reciprocation from other EU member states. We understand that this, up until today, has not been an issue. Dr Garcia rightly point out that the use of EU parking badges by local holders is much higher in Spain than in most other EU member states. The Society, therefore, said it would fully support any initiative by Government to take up this matter directly with the Spanish Government.



“We have written to the Deputy Chief Minister today to re-raise the matter, particularly as there is no mention of this important subject in the recently issued guide. We look forward to receiving a reply in the same efficient manner as we did when this issue was first raised.”