Demonstration To Take Place This Thursday

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

The Community Care Action Group will be holding a Demonstration this Thursday the 17th of February 2022 at 5:30pm, starting from Casemates and marching up Main Street to No. 6 Convent Place.

A statement from the Community Care Action Group follows below:

This demonstration will be held on the second anniversary, of the date when Community Care changed their eligibility rules for claimants of the Community Officer Allowance.

Recently Government was issuing pre-retirement information that said, “Whether an applicant enjoys or not an occupational pension (or indeed additional income from rents, dividends, trust funds, savings interest, wife’s remuneration, etc) is not and has never been a factor in considering eligibility”.

To date, each of the Group’s members born after the 17th of February 1960, have lost £12,287.28 so far.

The Group have met with Government and Community Care in the past, and there does not appear to be any goodwill on their part to resolve the issues at hand.

The Group have been asking Government to deliver their manifesto pledges and commitments in the 2011, 2015 & 2019 elections, to equalise pensionable age at age 60, since the men are not able to receive the Community Officer Allowance due to the arbitrary changes.

The Group believe that there is no goodwill on Government’s part, to resolve the situation of their making; nor produce their also promised Command Paper on State Pensions.

The Group call upon the members of the GGCA, NASUWT & UNITE unions to show their support and join the Demonstration, as this directly affects their members and their families.





