Parliament Meetings Set To Resume In May

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Government is set to resume meetings of the Gibraltar Parliament in May, by which time the negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union are expected to be over, one way or another.

The intensity of these negotiations has meant hundreds of meetings at different levels including considerable preparatory work beforehand and analysis and strategic discussions afterwards.

The Government remains firmly committed to fixed monthly meetings of the Gibraltar Parliament as has happened in the past. Indeed, untilthe Brexit Referendum the increase in meetings led to the highest number in recent times.

Sadly, the double-blow of having to dedicate time to a global pandemic and to the negotiating process has meant that the regular rhythm was disrupted, in particular because both of these events have involved cross-ministerial work which cut-across the responsibilities of different Ministers.

The Government also expects to convene meetings of the different Select Committees in the same timescale.





