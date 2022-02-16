Secondary Students to Participate in Cyber Centurion Finals

Written by YGTV Team on 16 February 2022 .

A team of secondary school students, trained by the new Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy, has once again reached the CyberCenturion Grand Finals.

The team is a mixed one with members from both secondary schools, although the team is called Bayside 2.



It has been a very tough competition with all challenges being based on the Linux software which a lot of students have had to learn, which has not been easy. There were also a number of COVID-19 disruptions.



This will be the seventh final reached out of the eight years the competition has been running, more than any other school that has competed - certainly a track record to be proud of.



The finals will take place in London in April.



Minister for Education John Cortes commented: “Once again hugely proud of the students from our secondary schools, and from Prior Park, for once again making sure that Gibraltar is represented at this top competition. It says a great deal about our schools, and about the work of the new Digital Skills Academy, Stewart Harrison and his team, as well as those in the private sector that have supported this work through the years.”



