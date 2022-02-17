ISOLAS LLP Top Ranked in Chambers Global 2022

ISOLAS LLP has once again been awarded top-tier rankings in the latest guide from Chambers and Partners. The firm and fee-earners, include a number of newly ranked individuals, who have been recognised in the 2022 Chambers Global Guide for continuing to deliver outstanding service to clients across the world.

This highly respected legal directory, which ranks law firms and their lawyers based on client feedback and the work undertaken during the year, has once again ranked ISOLAS LLP as Band 1, one of only two Gibraltar law firms to achieve such recognition.



Ranked lawyers include:



Peter Isola, Senior Partner, has consistently been recognised by Chambers for over 16 years and maintains his ‘Band 1’ ranking further endorsing the international recognition of him as a leader in the market.



Steven Caetano, Partner, maintains his ranking in General Business Law – Gibraltar and is newly ranked as a Global Market Leader in Gaming and Gambling, alongside a distinguished and small number of other individuals worldwide, a reflection of his notable work in the space. His extensive achievements have seen him become a leader in the gaming and M&A sector.



Jonathan Garcia, Partner, is ranked after being identified as ‘Up and Coming’ in the 2021 rankings. This place is a recognition of his wealth of experience across the financial services and corporate advisory regulatory practice areas. This compliments his current recognition as a FinTech expert within Chambers FinTech Legal rankings.



Sarah Bray, Partner, has been identified as ‘Up and Coming’, alongside some of the leading young lawyers. Her real estate work involves assisting and advising clients on the sale and purchase of property in Gibraltar (conveyancing) – both residential and commercial. Sarah also acted for Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar in the drafting of the Fair Trading Act and the legal framework required for the establishment of an Office of Fair Trading in Gibraltar.



Christian Hernandez, Partner, is acknowledged as one of the leading lawyers in corporate and real estate finance, banking and financial services, he has been the leading partner in multi-million pound transactions ranging from mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and management buyouts to advising on corporate and structured finance and regulatory issues. As such Christian is ranked in both General Business Law and Shipping.



Mark Isola QC, Partner, is recognised as a leader and specialist in the fields of employment and property law and acts on behalf of several major businesses and entities, including Her Majesty’s Government of Government, and maintains his ranking in Chambers.



Samantha Grimes, Partner, works extensively in the area of employment, advising largely companies including private and retail banks, international gaming companies, insurance companies, small businesses and start-ups. She provides ongoing support and advice on a wide range of employment issues.



Joey Garcia, Partner, continues being ranked in both Chambers Global and Europe alongside his ‘Band 1’ FinTech ranking as an internationally recognised leader in this space and most recently managing the first Supervisory Best Practices Workshop on behalf of the UNODC for 9 Regulatory authorities around the world, in partnership with and hosted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).



Christian Caetano, Partner, specialises in Insurance & Financial Services, as part of which he acts for both Gibraltar based and international firms, including insurance companies, insurance managers and intermediaries on licensing, regulatory and corporate matters. He continues as ‘Up and Coming’.



James Montado, Partner, is recognised by for his work in complex high value civil litigation with an emphasis on insolvency, fraud and contentious trusts cases. In addition to this he has lead the Data protection team at ISOLAS and advises regulatory bodies and governmental agencies on GDPR compliance and is once again ranked ‘Band 2’.



Often referred to as ‘the gold-standard’, Chambers delivers insight and analysis on the global legal profession that is unrivalled in its reach and depth. The Guide ranks the leading lawyers and law firms in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide, across a spectrum of categories, spanning client service, commercial vision and business understanding, diligence, value for money and the depth of the team. Individual lawyers are ranked in their practice area(s) based on their legal knowledge and experience, their ability, their effectiveness, and their client service.



Marcus Killick, OBE, ISOLAS LLP CEO, said: “It is wonderful to see our Partners have again been recognised in the Chambers Global Guide. It is a reflection of the hard work and diligence across the whole firm, and is a testament to ISOLAS LLP’s continuing status as a leading global law firm. I send my congratulations to all the lawyers who achieved places in this year’s rankings. I also give my thanks to the whole ISOLAS team, both fee earners and those who support them, as well as our innovative and exciting clients who make our work possible.”



View ISOLAS LLP’s Global Rankings here.