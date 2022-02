Reverend Sonia Hicks Visits His Excellency The Governor

The Governor has welcomed The Reverend Sonia Hicks, President of the International Methodist Community to the Convent.

A statement from the Office of the Governor follows below:

The Governor was delighted to welcome The Reverend Sonia Hicks, President of the International Methodist Community to the Convent and to Gibraltar as part of her work in reaching out, post-Covid restrictions, to the broad Methodist Church.