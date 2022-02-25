Weather Advisory - Gale Force Winds

Written by YGTV Team on 25 February 2022 .

The Government, in conjunction with MeteoGib, has issued a Weather Advisory for Gale Force Winds.

Here’s the text of the Weather Advisory:

Easterly winds will increase to become strong through today and are expected to pick up further through this evening and overnight and, at times during Saturday, to become very strong with isolated gusts to Gale force expected. Mean winds will increase to 23 to 28 knots with gusts of 35 to 40 knots, and isolated gusts between 40 and 45 knots expected, especially in association with showers or any isolated thunderstorms, with winds strongest over the South of the Rock and in gusts on the West side. Travel conditions will become difficult at times.

Note: A significant Easterly swell of 3.0 to 4.0m is also forecast to build over this period, particularly along the East side and in the Strait, bringing some very rough seas.

This Advisory will be kept under review and may be extended if necessary.

Definitions of the trigger criteria for a Weather Advisory can be found below: Lower-Tier - Weather Advisory definition:-

Gale - Sustained mean wind speed 34 to 40 KT and/or Gusts to 45 KT or more Heavy Rain > 25mm in a 6hr period and which could give a risk of Flash Flooding, but < 50mm.





