Sixth Round Of UK-EU Talks

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2022 .

The sixth round of negotiations between the UK and the EU about the future relationship of Gibraltar resumes in London on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A statement from Government follows below:

This round was split into two parts, the first of which was held in Brussels last week.

The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will connect virtually into the room as has been the case until now. TheAttorney General, supported by the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels, will both be present in the room.

The Gibraltar Government remains firmly committed to secure a positive agreement based on the political framework concluded together with U.K. and Spain on 31 December 2020. In the event that this is not possible, preparations are being made to mitigate the consequences of a non negotiated outcome, in those areas where such mitigation may be possible.





