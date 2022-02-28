Church Leaders Call For Prayer For Peace In Ukraine

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2022 .

Church leaders have called for a day of prayer Wednesday 2nd March for peace in Ukraine.

A statement follows below:

Therefore, the Gibraltar House of Prayer—a nondenominational group of Christians that meets regularly on Wednesdays will be dedicating that meeting to this end.

These are crucial days for Europe, but we believe in the power of prayer, especially united prayer. Anyone wishing to join us is invited to visit us at Bethel, 47 Queensway Road (opposite the entrance to Queensway Quay Marina) next Wednesday, any time from 5:30 to 7 pm.





