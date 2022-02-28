2022 Gibraltar International Drama Festival Programme

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the programme for the 2022 Gibraltar International Drama Festival that will be held from Sunday 20th to Saturday 26th March 2022.

All eighteen performances will take place at the Ince’s Hall Theatre as follows:

Sunday 20th March 2022 – 4:00pm

GAMPA Children presents: ‘The Ants And The Grasshoppers’, an Aesop Fable Comedy (Adaptation) (U) GAMPAInfants presents: ‘I Don’tWant To Go To Bed’, a Children’s Story by Tanya Santini (U) GAMPA Children presents: ‘Plenty Of Fish In The Sea’, a Comedy by Hannah Mifsud (U)

Sunday 20th March 2022 – 7:00pm

White Light Theatre presents: ‘The Domino Effect’, a Modern Drama by Fin Kennedy (PG) Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘As It Was’, a Drama by Lucy Atkinson (PG)

Monday 21st March 2022 – 7:00pm

Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Speech And Debate’, a Black Comedy by Stephen Karam (15+) The Sotogrande Players presents: ‘Tejas Verdes’, a Drama by Fermin Cabal (15+) White Light Theatre presents: ‘Dark Sketches Of Richard’, a Historical Drama by William Shakespeare (adapted by Andrew Dark) (PG)

Tuesday 22nd March 2022 – 7:00pm

Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘Every Time We Think Of Them’, a Drama by Julian Felice (15+) GAMPA Teens presents: ‘The Domino Effect’, a Teen Drama by Fin Kennedy (PG) Rock Theatre presents: ‘Interior: Panic’, a Drama by Tennessee Williams (PG)

Wednesday 23rd March 2022 – 7:00pm

Stay Wild Theatre presents: ‘The Weakness Of Achilles’, a Tragedy by Billy Van Heel (PG) GAMPA Seniors presents: ‘The Wolves’, a Drama by Sarah DeLappe (PG)

Thursday 24th March 2022 – 7:00pm

Bayside & Westside Drama Group presents: ‘The Blue Whale’, a Dark Comedy by Julian Felice (15+) Magazine Studio Theatre presents: ‘Trust Me, I’m A Doctor’, a Dramedy by Hannah Mifsud (15+)

Friday 25th March 2022 – 7:00pm

Santos Productions presents: ‘The C Word’, a Drama by Christian Santos (PG) Alternate Shadows presents: ‘Curses!’, a Comedy Drama by Bob Cooke (PG) Rock Theatre presents: ‘No, Minister’, a Political Comedy by Royston Capel (PG)

Saturday 26th March 2022 – 7:00pm

Gala Night – The Festival Gala Night will include the top two or three plays as well as the overall winning play. The awards ceremony will follow the staging of plays.

Tickets for the festival will be on sale via www.buytickets.gi as from Monday 28th February 2022. Ticket prices will be as follows:

Each performance session – £6.00

Gala Night – £12.00

Season Ticket – £30.00

Student Season Ticket – £20.00

All attendees will be required to present either proof of Covid vaccination or a negative result from a lateral flow test (taken within 24 hours of attendance).





