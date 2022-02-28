Confirmation On Security Checks At Border For Ukrainian Nationals

Written by YGTV Team on 28 February 2022 .

The Government has confirmed that Ukrainian nationals will only be subject to security checks at Gibraltar’s borders.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As announced in press release 128/2022 and confirmed by legislation published yesterday, Ukrainian nationals do not require a valid visa to enter Gibraltar. However, Ukrainian nationals present at the Gibraltar border will be subject to standard security checks. Those who have a valid Schengen multiple entry Visa or Schengen residence will not require advanced security checks.





