Confirmation On Security Checks At Border For Ukrainian Nationals
The Government has confirmed that Ukrainian nationals will only be subject to security checks at Gibraltar’s borders.
A statement from the Government follows below:
As announced in press release 128/2022 and confirmed by legislation published yesterday, Ukrainian nationals do not require a valid visa to enter Gibraltar. However, Ukrainian nationals present at the Gibraltar border will be subject to standard security checks. Those who have a valid Schengen multiple entry Visa or Schengen residence will not require advanced security checks.