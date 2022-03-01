Minister Daryanani Welcomes The World Odyssey On Its Inaugural Call To Gibraltar

Yesterday, Minister Vijay Daryanani, welcomed the World Odyssey to the port of Gibraltar.

The ship has a capacity of 513 passengers and 260 crew members. On this occasion it is carrying 465 passengers and 193 crew.

World Odyssey arrived in Gibraltar at 08:00 on Monday 28th February and will depart at 02:00 on Tuesday 1st March.

The vessel’s last port of call was Barcelona and it will be sailing to Lisbon once it departs from Gibraltar.

Minister Daryanani and Captain Kostas Siamantas engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

Minister Daryanani said: “It is always a pleasure to welcome an inaugural cruise call, this time the World Odyssey. It proves that Gibraltar is one of the most popular ports in the Mediterranean. We already have 180 bookings this year so I am extremely confident going forward. We are doing tremendous work behind the scenes, engaging with the top executives and the itinerary planners. This year I intend to increase our brand presence in the cruising sector. I will energetically market our port to attract even more cruise calls.”





