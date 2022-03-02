Spring Visual Arts Competition 2022

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, has announced that the annual Spring Visual Arts Competition will be held from 18th and 27th May 2022 at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery, Casemates Square.

A statement from GCS follows below:

The competition is part ofthe Gibraltar Spring Festival programme of events and includes painting, sculpture, photography and video categories. It is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar, aged 16 and over as of 17th May 2022. A maximum of five entries may be submitted by each artist but not more than two per category. Works must be original and not entered in previous competitions, except for those entered in the Young Artist Competition. A £10 Entry Fee will be applicable.

The Competition prizes are as follows:

Painting Award £750

Sculpture Award £750

Photography Award £750

Video Award £750

The Ministry of Culture Award for the Overall Winner £3000 Other Awards in the Painting, Drawing, Prints & Digital Painting category:

‘Best Gibraltar Theme’ – The Kishin Alwani Foundation Award £1000 • ‘Best Young Artist Award’ – The Sovereign Art Foundation Award £1000

Winning entries in the Best Young Artist, Best Gibraltar Theme and Overall Winner categories will become the property of the Ministry of Culture.

Entry Form and Rules are available from:

The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates Square

John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street

GEMA Gallery, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road

The City Hall, John Mackintosh Square

Website: www.culture.gi

Entries for the video category must be handed in at the City Hall from Monday 11th to Wednesday 13th April 2022, between 9.00am and 4.00pm.

Entries for all other categories must be handed in at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 4th to Friday 6th May 2022, between 3.00pm and 7.00pm.