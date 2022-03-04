Fourth Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Offered to Over 60s

Written by YGTV Team on 04 March 2022 .

The GHA will invite all residents of Gibraltar and cross-frontier workers over the age of 60 for a fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19.

A statement included: “Gibraltar’s data shows that immunity is waning and there is an increasing case incidence in in this age group, who are also at higher risk of complications arising from COVID infection. Vaccination continues to provide a good level of protection against hospitalisations.



“The GHA has begun to telephone all eligible persons over 60 years of age to offer them a vaccine appointment, which will be available starting from Monday 7th March at the Primary Care Centre. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only and walk-ins will not be accepted.”



The Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter, said: ‘The GHA is pleased to be able to offer a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. I strongly encourage those aged over 60 years old to accept this offer and to improve their immunity as we progress through this next phase of living with COVID- 19. This is going to be one of the final opportunities for us to be able to offer a vaccine and it is important to keep immunity up as much as possible.’



Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘The Government is grateful to have a good supply of COVID-19 vaccines and to be in the position to be able to offer a fourth dose to the over 60 year olds. As Gibraltar’s exit strategy is rolled out, ensuring the highest possible levels of immunity to high risk groups will put Gibraltar in the best possible position to safely live with COVID-19.’



