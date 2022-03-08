Mayor Hosts Reception for the Essential Services

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos, hosted a reception for members of the Essential Services in the Mayor’s Parlour.

The Royal Gibraltar Police; Gibraltar Defence Police; Gibraltar Fire & Rescue Service; Airport Fire & Rescue Service; Borders & Coast Guard Agency; HM Customs; Gibraltar Ambulance Service, and the Gibraltar Port Authority were welcomed to City Hall. Every organisation was represented by members of several departments and ranks.



A statement continued: “In his welcome speech His Worship spoke about how these forces and agencies play a crucial role in our community. They work to protect and serve our community on a daily basis, with their diligent efforts ensuring we are safe and can continue to live peacefully in Gibraltar.



“His Worship concluded by thanking all for their brave and tireless work. ”