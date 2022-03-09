GBC CEO Gerard Teuma Announces Retirement

Written by YGTV Team on 09 March 2022 .

GBC says Chief Executive Officer, Gerard Teuma, has announced his retirement.

A statement from GBC follows below:

Mr Teuma, who began his career at GBC thirty-eight years ago, has held the post of CEO since 2012, and will step down upon reaching his 60th birthday in a few weeks.

During his tenure, GBC has experienced the most significant period of change in its sixty-year history, beginning with the transition from analogue to digital technology, a renegotiation with the Government of the funding model allowing a greater investment in people and programming, and the relocation to much needed new premises. Gerard Teuma began his broadcasting career in 1984 as a Presenter on a variety of Radio Gibraltar programmes, including Afternoons and Breakfast, as well as on GBC Television on news bulletins, current affairs programmes and entertainment shows. He became a Senior Broadcast Journalist in 1996 when for nine years he was a Duty Editor, interviewer and anchor. In 2005 he was promoted to Head of Radio

introducing a more defined format for the station, while presenting the news-based Lunchtime programme, and continuing to anchor GBC’s coverage of major events such as General Elections, Referendums and other specials until his appointment as Chief Executive. Since 1988, Mr Teuma has also spearheaded the GBC Open Day charity fund-raiser, which through its growth and development under his leadership, has raised over £4,000,000 for local worthy causes since then. As GBC’s CEO, he has represented the Corporation on the Board of the international organisation, Public Media Alliance, of which he was Vice President between 2018 and 2021.

Announcing his retirement, Gerard Teuma said; “my dream became a reality when I began work in broadcasting back in the 1980s. Every day at GBC for the past thirty eight years has been a delight and a privilege. I am extremely proud of my achievements both on air and in managing Gibraltar’s public service broadcaster. From its humble beginnings, GBC has grown to be a very professional organisation that delivers the level of output expected for its cost on GBC Television, Radio Gibraltar and GBC Online. It’s a testament to the eighty or so highly skilled employees who I am delighted to call my colleagues. It’s been an honour to lead them, and together we have developed GBC to a local broadcaster that all of Gibraltar can be very proud of”.

The Chairman of the GBC Board, Joseph Caruana said; “Gerard has made it his mission to take GBC to the next level over the past ten years as CEO. GBC Television, in particular, has been transformed from the under-performing channel that he inherited in 2012 to one in 2022 that offers the best range of local and international programmes possible with the budget available. Radio Gibraltar, that as Head of Radio, Gerard took to the next level, continues being the most heard station on the Rock. GBC is a much-respected public service broadcaster world-wide, it has become involved in programme production for international channels, and through the Open Day, is Gibraltar’s largest fund-raising organisation. As clearly demonstrated during the pandemic, GBC is at the centre of our community, and Gerard Teuma can take the credit for many of the Corporation’s successes during his long time at GBC”.

The recruitment process to select a new Chief Executive Officer for GBC has started, with a vacancy being opened shortly. The process is being led by the GBC Board.






