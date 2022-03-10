Disability Rights Federation Condemns Poster Mocking Vulnerable People

Written by YGTV Team on 10 March 2022 .

The Disability Rights Federation has condemned a digital poster which has circulated on social media which superimposes photos of vulnerable members of the community on the GSD executive election candidates.

The group says that these persons “have had their privacy violated in the most cruel manner and are been used as a form of ridicule.”



A statement continued:



“The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation is disheartened to note that during recent months it has had to issue press releases as a result of entities and/or individuals using disabled people as a form of ridicule within the political environment. A few months ago a certain editor of a small publication, saw fit to publish an article using derogatory language, language that is offensive to disabled people, to make fun of ‘their political opponents’. This caused great offence to persons with disabilities, their families and the wider community. Unfortunately, the ‘apology’ that was issued by said editor was a weak statement that did more harm than good. At the time, the GDRF wrote to the recently set up Special Needs and Disability Co-ordinating and Liaison Office under the auspices of NO6 Convent Place to urge them to make a public statement condemning this type of behaviour by a local publisher, but the office informed us that after discussing with the Chief Minister it was decided that since the comment was made in an independent paper “The New People”, no public statement would be issued. Perhaps a strong condemnation from all public offices that are involved with the provision of disability services and provision, would set the tone for the wider society.

“Persons who may be perceived to be vulnerable due to their mental health or disabilities have again been plunged into the political arena today. These persons, who are private members of our community, have had their privacy violated in the most cruel manner and are been used as a form of ridicule by superimposing their photos on the GSD candidate poster.

“The GDRF insists that a concerted effort must be made by ALL political parties, and their followers, to ensure that persons with disabilities, or any other innocent party are NOT used in this despicable way. A clear message must be sent out to everyone that this behaviour is completely unacceptable. Only then we will achieve meaningful awareness, and move towards the creation of a truly equal society, free from the malice we are witnessing!

“The GDRF notes that everyone in public office is responsible for their words and actions and anything short of a strong condemnation of this behaviour is tantamount to be complicit and/or in agreement with this disgusting action

“The GDRF has reported this disgraceful matter to the Royal Gibraltar Police for investigation.”



