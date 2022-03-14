Activities-Based Rehabilitation Programme At John Ward Successfully Introduced

Written by YGTV Team on 14 March 2022 .

The GHA says it is proud of the successful introduction of a new activities-based rehabilitation programme at John Ward. Spearheaded by Activities Coordinator Nancy Tellez, the programme aims to empower patients to live as independently as possible once they leave St Bernard’s hospital.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

The activity programme focuses on enablement, with an emphasis on rehabilitating patients back into society by using motor skills to help them return to independent living. Activities include preparing flag days for the GHA, cooking and creative workshops, which are useful in helping patients with neuro-disabilities, stroke patients or frail elderly patients to practice essential skills and functions.

GHA Director General, Patrick Geoghegan, said: ‘The activity rehabilitation programme was designed by Nancy after she qualified in ‘Activity Training’ via a self-funded online course. Nancy’s initiative has made a remarkable difference to the lives of patients of John Ward over the last year. These are not simply pastime activities, they are specific and targeted at practicing and recovering essential skills and functions that empower patients to live fulfilling lives as independently as possible once they leave the hospital environment. I am grateful to Nancy and her team and congratulate them on the very successful implementation of this excellent programme.’





