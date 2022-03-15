Unite the Union Sets Date for Healthcare Workers Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 15 March 2022 .

Unite the Union has rescheduled its demonstration in support of Health and Care workers for Tuesday 29th March from Casemates Square to Number Six Convent Place.

A statement continued: “Despite initial improvements within the GHA industrial framework issues have started to stagnate and regress once again.”



Sam Hennessy Regional Officer for Unite the Union said, “Our members have been very clear that the key issues for workers in the health and care sector are not being addressed. We continue to see staff across industrial grades, nursing, carers, allied health professionals and medical staff on insecure fixed term employment contracts, many of whom having to work without any paperwork detailing their employment terms which has significant detrimental effects in people’s personal lives. Furthermore, delays in the release of vacancies and mismanagement of resources continues to deeply frustrate staff who for the last two years have been in the frontline in the worst health pandemic in living memory. In many departments where staff have raised their concerns the employer is more often than not, unresponsive.



“Members have even stated that in certain circumstances continuity of care is being compromised with staff left unsupported for significant lengths of time across the GHA and Care Agency in particular. It is important that the community come out to support those who continue to work on the frontline in the health and care sector on Tuesday 29th March so we can fight for a New Deal for Health and Care workers in Gibraltar that improves the health and care sector for workers and patients.”