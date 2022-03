Royal Gibraltar Regiment Fit for Role Inspection Ahead of Public Duties

Written by YGTV Team on 18 March 2022 .

A rigorous inspection of ceremonial uniform and drill sequences was carried out at Wellington Barracks.

The company were scrutinised for excellence of bearing, discipline, accuracy of step and orders, as well as security elements, before they were declared fit for role and could commence their duties as Queen’s Guards at Royal Residences in London and Windsor.