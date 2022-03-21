Gibraltar NASUWT: "Today Sees A Huge Investment In Education; One Which Will Keep Appreciating In Value As The Years Go By"

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

Gibraltar NASUWT says it is "delighted at the news that 97 non-permanent colleagues are to be made permanent shortly".

A statement from Gibraltar NASUWT follows below:

The Teachers' Union has a duty to represent the interests of all its members, but more so of those with real and pressing issues such as our non-permanent colleagues, many of whom have been stagnating in a supply list for over 6 years. The Union considers that focusing our attention primarily on highlighting the needs of these workers and resolving their situation has been a very worthy cause. The Union is proud to always stand by the members in most need of representation. Today's news of this unprecedented increase in the teacher complement will be life changing for many members, who needed economic security and stability in their lives. As the Government's press statement highlights, this increment does not increase the cost to the taxpayer at this moment in time, but it provides great value for money in terms of teacher morale and balance in the education provision of Gibraltar's children and young people. Although not members, due to NASUWT having strict rules that only individuals with a teaching or instructing role can form part of it, we are delighted that the SNLSA complement will also be increased substantially. We are very happy for them too. Gibraltar NASUWT is delighted at the news that 97 non-permanent colleagues are to be made permanent shortly. We would like to take this opportunity to thank HM Government of Gibraltar for working closely with NASUWT at Ministerial level for the past months in order to reach this point.

Gibraltar NASUWT would like to thank the Chief Minister and the Minister for Education for considering the proposal presented to them in November 2021 on behalf of our non-permanent colleagues, and for finding merit in our representations to Government. Today sees a huge investment in education; one which will keep appreciating in value as the years go by.