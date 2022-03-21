Nursing Changes “Could Push Staff To Breaking Point” Says Unite

Written by YGTV Team on 21 March 2022 .

Unite the union says it is concerned regarding potential changes made to nursing staffing levels and terms and conditions “without any consultation” with the union taking place.

The union says that it is rumoured that the GHA is planning to cut relief cover, unfilled vacancies and force staff to take their “extra days” within the year or otherwise risk losing them entirely. If the rumoured unilateral changes are true, Unite says it would make it operationally impossible for those extra days to be taken.



Sam Hennessy Regional officer for Unite the Union said, “We have this morning requested urgent answers on these changes that have been done with no prior consultation with the union or staff. Should these changes be enforced on staff it will place enormous pressure on nursing staff who are already in many areas covering vacant posts that have not been filled as well as depriving workers of time they have worked by forcing the taking of “extra days” by the end of the year. Whether they be based in St Bernards, the PCC or in Mental Health many nurses are raising similar complaints and concerns about their working conditions which are not being addressed. To cut relief cover for staff after they have gone through a pandemic on the frontline is an insulting and provocative move by the employer that is clearly not listening to staff who are already wearing non-uniform in a form of selective industrial action. It shows why it is so important for the community to come and support Unite the Union’s demonstration for Healthcare workers on Tuesday 29th March at 5pm from Casemates Square to Number 6 Convent Place.”