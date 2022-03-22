Leadership And Wellbeing Programme

Gibraltar Defence Police recently hosted a Leadership and Wellbeing Programme at their Force Headquarters.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The programme was delivered by Rob Priddy, a Director and Principal Facilitator of RMP  Leadership Solutions and ex-Police Superintendent with the Gloucestershire Constabulary  and Senior Leadership Tutor with the UK College of Policing. 

The initial element of the programme took place over five days and aimed to initiate a  process of immediate and sustainable improvement by developing a shared understanding  of how adopting the correct leadership style, for the situation at hand, will ensure the  Gibraltar Defence Police achieve their mission and priorities, through effective and efficient  leadership. 

The programme was attended by 10 GDP Officers, 3 Royal Gibraltar Police Officers and 1 colleague from the Number 6 Media Department. 

Mr Priddy said: “We are confident that our Leadership & Wellbeing Programme developed  using the latest Policing Leadership Research will deliver the effective and efficient police  force that is an aspiration of the Gibraltar Defence Police.” 

Following completion of the initial five-day element, delegates have now embarked on the  second twelve-week phase, which is implementing their development plans. These plans focus on personal, team and organisational improvement. During this phase delegates will  receive ongoing support from their line manager and also receive a one-to-one coaching  session with RMP Leadership. The final phase will see all delegates surveyed to establish  how they have effectively transferred their learning into positive and sustainable change.  

Chief of Police Rob Allen said: “I was delighted to observe the way in which the GDP  Officers have all participated throughout this course. This is more than just an academic  exercise: this is about the leadership that they bring to the workplace and how this drives the  performance of their teams.  

“This is the beginning of the journey rather than the end. How you bring your learning into  practice over the coming months will be critical to your success as leaders.  

“I am very grateful to Rob Priddy for bringing his knowledge and professionalism and  delivering a superb programme for us.” 



